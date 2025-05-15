KC Native Bortka Signs with Twins

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Josh Bortka is going from his hometown team to affiliated baseball.

The hard-throwing Kansas City Monarchs right-hander has had his contract transferred to the Minnesota Twins organization, the club announced Thursday. Bortka will report to Single-A Fort Myers in the Florida State League.

The 25-year-old made one appearance with the Monarchs in 2025, tossing 1.2 hitless innings and striking out two on Sunday against Lincoln at Legends Field.

"We couldn't be happier for Josh Bortka," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He's an outstanding pitcher who took full advantage of his opportunity with us. We know he's going to make the most of his time in affiliated ball."

Bortka is the second Monarchs player to sign with an affiliated team this season. First baseman Matt Higgins, who played in spring training with the Monarchs, was signed by the Phillies before Opening Night.

Since Calfapietra arrived with the team in 2017, the Monarchs have had more players signed by affiliated teams than any other American Association club.

"It's a great feeling," Calfapietra said. "We're super excited as an organization to continue what we feel is a great track record. We still feel a lot of our guys are deserving of affiliated opportunities. We're going to keep working hard."

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Bortka attended Turner High School in Kansas City, Kansas. He played college ball at Cowley College and Metropolitan CC - Longview before finishing his amateur career at Central Missouri in 2022.

Bortka made his pro debut with the State College Spikes of the MLB Draft League in 2022 before signing with the Phillies organization later that year. He reached Single-A with the Phillies in 2022, 2023 and 2024, posting a 4.95 ERA across 56 affiliated games.

