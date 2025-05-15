Ten Things to Know in the American Association Following Opening Weekend

May 15, 2025 - American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, Minn. - A big first week across American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) gave the MLB Partner League plenty of momentum heading into this weekend's action, which will see five teams hold their home openers. Record-setting attendance, tight games and Opening Day celebrations ruled in week one, and a variety of promotions, partnerships and new faces dotting AAPB rosters promise another exciting week on and off the field.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

The Opening weekend for the 20th season of American Association baseball saw records fall off the field. Over 63,654 attended games in the four days (each of the six home teams hosting three games), breaking the Opening Weekend record of 61,382, set in 2022. The defending champion Kane County Cougars led the way with the largest crowd of the weekend, 7,032 Saturday against Sioux City.

The latest AAPB team to ink a local broadcast deal is the Lincoln Saltdogs, who announced that select Saturday games will be seen over-the-air on MeTV Nebraska. The first of seven scheduled MeTV broadcasts was Saturday's contest at Kansas City.

Kansas City Monarchs outfielder Isiah Gilliam and Sioux City Explorers starter Kyle Marman won the AAPB's opening Carbliss batter and pitcher of the week of the 2025 season.

The Gary SouthShore Railcats were part of the Methodist Hospitals Foundation's annual gala at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. The team donated items for the Foundation's primary special event fundraiser.

The AAPB also announced a strategic partnership with JDP, a leader in comprehensive background screening and services, that will enhance the safety and integrity of the league by providing advanced, modern screening solutions, and continuous monitoring services.

Cleburne alum Beau Burrows (2-1 in 16 relief appearances with the Railroaders last year), signed a Minors deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

The bloodlines are strong, though at a different position, for former Major Leaguer and new Kane County Cougar Chris Mazza, who is the third cousin of the famed DiMaggio brothers -- Joe, Vince and Dom. Mazza started off the season strong, firing five scoreless innings and fanning six in a win over Sioux City on Saturday. Mazza has played parts of four seasons with the Mets, Red Sox and Rays.

Another former Major Leaguer making his mark in the AAPB in a different way is Christian Colón, who will serve as an assistant coach with the Kansas City Monarchs. Colón was a Royal from 2014-2017, driving in the World Series-clinching run vs. the Mets in 2015, and also played with the Marlins and Reds.

Some of this week's notable promotions across the league include:

Kane County: Sunday, Stroke Awareness Day, presented by naming rights partner, Northwestern Medicine

Cleburne: Tuesday & Wednesday, STEM Day, with interactive STEM learning stations for kids

Fargo-Moorhead: Tuesday, Moorhead Spuds State Hockey Championship Night, T-Shirt giveaway

Lincoln: Triple Play Tuesday, Free GA ticket with donation of three non-perishable items to benefit Food Bank of Lincoln

Sioux Falls: Friday, Back to the 80's Night; Saturday, Pajama Party

Chicago Dogs: Tonight, Bark at the Ballpark/Dogs Tennis Ball Giveaway (Paw-some!)

Media interest in AAPB remains strong. Some of the recent articles on teams include:

58 News Milwaukee previewed the Milkmen's opener with the cheeky "An 'udderly' fun game" headline

The Chicago Tribune had this feature on local hero Westin Muir and his return from injury for Kane County

NBC Chicago got into the Opening Day spirit with previews of the Dogs, Cougars and other local teams

Sioux Falls Live also previewed its local team's opener as the Canaries aim at their third straight playoff berth







