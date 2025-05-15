Explorers Take Down the Dogs

May 15, 2025 - American Association (AA)

ROSEMONT, Ill - A late comeback by the Sioux City Explorers (4-2) downed the Chicago Dogs (2-4) 3-1 and took the lead in the series as Kyle Marman (1-0) had another impressive day on the mound. The 28-year-old right-hander picked up his first American Association win as a starting pitcher as Zac Vooletich saved the day with a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning.

Sioux City's offense got off to a slow start against the Dogs. Chicago's starting pitcher, Connor Curlis, struck out the side over the first two innings, recording nine of his first ten outs via the strikeout, and finishing with ten punchouts on the day.

The Chicago offense threatened immediately in the bottom of the first inning. With first and second and two outs, Marman forced Dusty Stroup to ground out to second base, ending the inning.

Neither team's offense produced a run in the game's first stage. Curlis stifled the X's bats in his five innings while Kyle Marman worked out of a few jams.

With first and second and one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, Chance Sisco smoked a single to center, bringing home Bell to give the Dogs a 1-0 lead.

Brady Miller (1-1) replaced Curliss in the sixth inning and worked through the top of the X's order. Miller stayed in to pitch the seventh, and Zac Vooletich made him pay. With two outs, Torin Montgomery was hit by a pitch, putting the tying run on base and allowing the go-ahead run to come to the plate. Vooletich demolished a 1-1 pitch into the night to give Sioux City the lead.

Kyle Marman finished the night after 6.1 innings, and Chase Jessee replaced him on the mound, but after walking two batters, he was replaced by Jeremy Goins.

Coming into a situation putting runners on first and second with two outs, Goins stayed poised. Stroup came up empty on a 1-2 offering, and the Explorers continued to hold a 2-1 lead heading into the eighth inning.

Austin Davis led off the eighth inning with a walk and immediately stole second base. He advanced to third on Shumpert's groundout to third base.

Luis Toribio was the next batter, and he swung at a 1-2 pitch in the dirt that handcuffed the catcher, Chance Sisco. Sisco instinctively threw the ball to first base, but Davis had some heads-up baserunning up his sleeve.

As soon as the ball left Sisco's hand, Davis flew down the third base line. First baseman Clint Coulter's throw back to the plate was nowhere near as Davis slide home to give the X's a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Jeremy Goins struck out two batters, but walked two in the inning, so Steve Montgomery called on Felix Cepeda to come to the bump. It was the right move as Brantley Bell ended the inning with a fly out to left to keep the X's lead at 3-1 heading into the ninth.

The Dogs sent the heart of the order to the plate in the final frame as the reigning league MVP, Jacob Teter, led off. Cepeda sawed through him with a strikeout. The Dominican-born righty was perfect in the ninth, earning his first save of the 2025 season. The win secured a winning road trip for the Explorers.

The Explorers wrap up their seven-game road trip tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. Following the game the X's will come home to start a nine-game homestand Friday night against the Kansas City Monarchs. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

