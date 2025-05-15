RailCats Notch First Win, Defeat Railroaders 4-3

May 15, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(GARY, IN) - After losing two consecutive home games in the ninth inning to Cleburne in the days prior, the Railcats are finally on the right side of the win column.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats (1-5) defeated the Cleburne Railroaders 4-3 in a thrilling Thursday afternoon contest. Behind timely hitting and a resilient starting pitcher in Deyni Olivero, the RailCats secured their first win of the young season.

After a scoreless first two innings, the RailCats broke through in the third when designated hitter Joe Suozzi launched a line drive into left field to score two runs with the bases loaded.

An inning later, the score 2-0 Railcats, first baseman Jose Contreras launched his first double of the season down the left field line. With Contreras at second and two outs, Elvis Peralta launched a base hit to make the score 3-0 after four.

Cleburne responded in the sixth, with veteran Aaron Altherr crushing a two-run shot to left, his second of the season, off RailCats starter Daniel Olivero. Railcats starting pitcher Deyni Olivero was fantastic, as he went six innings, striking out four and allowing just two runs.

The score 3-2 Railcats headed into the seventh, Railcats center fielder Jairus Richards sent a solo home run over the right field wall to make it 4-2. Richards was named player of the game for his clutch homer late in the game.

The Railroaders added another run in the eighth when Korry Howell went deep for his first home run of the year, cutting the RailCats' lead to 4-3.

Despite the pressure, the RailCats bullpen held firm. Jaykob Acosta, Cody Reed, and Jacob Coats combined for three innings of one-run relief to lock down the win, with Coats earning his first save despite a hit batter and a wild pitch in the ninth.

Olivero (1-0) picked up the win, scattering five hits and two walks over six solid innings while striking out four. Cleburne's Blake Henley (0-2) took the loss despite a strong six-inning effort, allowing three runs while striking out nine.

With the win, the RailCats improved to 1-2 at home this season. The series continues Friday night, with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. The pitching matchup will feature fifth-year RailCat Chris Erwin against Mike Shawaryn.

