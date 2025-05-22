Goldeyes Explode for Seven in the Third, Down Milkmen 11-6 for Third Straight Win

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (6-6) erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to an 11-6 victory over the Milwaukee Milkmen (4-6) on a pleasant Wednesday evening at Blue Cross Park. The win marks the Goldeyes' third straight, bringing them back to .500 on the season.

Milwaukee opened the scoring early, as Micker Adolfo delivered run-scoring single in the top of the first to give the visitors a 1-0 edge. Winnipeg responded in the bottom of the second when Gustavo Sosa lined a single up the middle to score Tanner O'Tremba and tie the game at 1-1.

The game broke wide open in the bottom of the third. Matthew Warkentin ignited the Goldeyes' offense with a two-run double to score Ramón Bramasco and Max Murphy, giving Winnipeg a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Evan Alexander singled home Warkentin, and Andy Armstrong added a two-run single to centre scoring O'Tremba and Alexander. Bramasco capped off the rally with a two-run single in his second at-bat of the inning, scoring Sosa and Armstrong to make it 8-1.

Winnipeg kept the pressure on in the fourth, as Sosa was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 9-1. Armstrong followed later with another RBI single to bring in O'Tremba and Alexander, extending the lead to 11-1.

Milwaukee chipped away at the deficit, scoring in the sixth on a Jaylin Davis RBI single, and in the seventh on a three-run home run to cenre field by Delvin Perez to cut the lead to 11-5. Willie Escala added an RBI single in the ninth to complete the scoring at 11-6.

Mitchell Lambson (W, 2-0) earned the win for Winnipeg with a strong outing, going six innings while allowing just two runs on six hits and striking out five. Garrett Martin (L, 0-1) suffered the loss for Milwaukee, surrendering eight runs on nine hits in just 2.2 innings of work.

Out of the bullpen, Will Sierra pitched the seventh for Winnipeg, allowing three runs on two hits. Marc-André Habeck handled the final two innings, giving up one run on two hits and striking out four. For Milwaukee, Nyan Hernandez allowed three runs in one inning, while Chase Gearing provided 4.1 innings of solid relief, yielding just two hits and one walk while striking out three.

Habeck, a Winnipeg native, was signed earlier Wednesday. He pitched for the Goldeyes in 2023 before an elbow injury cut his season short and becomes the eighth Canadian on the Goldeyes' roster.

The series concludes Thursday morning at Blue Cross Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Winnipeg will send right-hander Jesse Galindo (0-0, 7.11 ERA) to the mound in search of the sweep, while Milwaukee counters with right-hander Frankie Bartow (1-0, 4.50 ERA).

The pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca, will get underway at 10:30 a.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

