Bad Weather Wins on Friday Night

May 23, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers were set to play game one of a three-game series tonight against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Lewis and Clark Park, but weather has forced the postponement of the contest until Saturday, May 24. The two teams will play two seven-inning games beginning tomorrow with a first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. and gates opening at 4:00 p.m.

The weather has also forced the club to make a slight adjustment to the promotions for the Explorers Military Tribute Weekend. Game one, the first 500 fans will receive a camouflage cap courtesy of Scheels, starting when the gates open at 4:00 p.m. Game two will feature the Kyle Marman T-Shirt toss throughout the game, presented by Absolute Screen Art.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange their tickets for any future Sioux City Explorers game except for July 3 and 4.

The pitching matchups for game one will feature LHP Jared Wetherbee (0-1, 2.53) for Sioux City to face fellow lefty LHP Greg Minier (2-0, 1.48) for Fargo-Moorhead. The night cap will feature RHP Joey Murray (1-0, 2.70) for the Explorers while the RedHawks will counter with RHP Orlando Rodriguez (0-0, 3.37). The games can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM, and the video stream will air for free on aabaseball.tv.

The series with the RedHawks will wrap up on Sunday, May 25 with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch. The Explorers will be off Monday, May 26; then travel to Kansas City, Kansas to face the Kansas City Monarchs for a three-game series May 27 at 6:35 p.m. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

