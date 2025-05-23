DockHounds Take Slow Walk After Loss

May 23, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Kansas City, Kan. - For the first time in the 2025 season, the Lake Country DockHounds dropped a series opener at the hands of the Kansas City Monarchs, 9-3.

Brett Conine turned in another good start, but takes his second loss of the season. He was charged two earned runs in the sixth inning which broke the scoreless tie, as the DockHounds bats remained quiet. Through three outings, he owns a 2.59 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 17.1 innings.

Three Monarchs home runs in the sixth led to four runs, proving to be all Kansas City needed.

Lake Country fought for three runs with two outs next half to make it a one-run game, and Aaron Hill sparked everything. His bases-loaded single with two outs in the seventh inning cut the deficit in half. Then, he stole second and prompted a high throw into center field to allow Nick Northcut to come home. That was all Lake Country could muster. Hill also added a couple of really nice grabs in right field.

Chris Jefferson gets the ball Saturday night at 6:35 to try and even the series.







American Association Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.