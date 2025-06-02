DockHounds Come up Short against Goldeyes

June 2, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The fifth inning haunted the Lake Country DockHounds again Sunday afternoon after the Winnipeg Goldeyes rallied for three runs in the frame to take the lead. Lake Country would tie the ballgame in the seventh inning but a ninth-inning RBI single was enough for the Goldeyes to take the series rubber match, 4-3.

The DockHounds got the scoring going in the first inning once again; Daunte Stuart led the offensive day off with a double to left and came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Luke Roskam.

Luis Aviles Jr. knocked his second home run of the year in the third inning to put the Hounds up by two.

Jacob Nix cruised through four innings before timely Winnipeg hitting put the Goldeyes in front, 3-2. Nix ended his outing with five frames of action, surrendering the three runs on seven hits and two walks to pair with eight strikeouts.

Ray Zuberer III led off the seventh with a walk and came around to score on an RBI single through the left side from Ryan Hernandez to tie the game at three runs apiece.

Trey Riley, Will Sandy and Robert Gsellman combined for three scoreless innings out of the bullpen with two more strikeouts for the Lake Country staff.

Tied at three in the ninth, Eric Torres allowed a bunt single to lead off the inning and another base hit two batters later to give Winnipeg the lead. Zuberer doubled in the bottom of the last but was stranded, dropping the Hounds' record to 11-9 through the first fifth of the season.

Lake Country was just 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position. The Hounds are off on Monday before beginning a three-game set at home against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. First pitch Tuesday is at 6:35pm.







American Association Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.