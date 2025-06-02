Lake Country DockHounds Join MLB in Honoring Lou Gehrig Day

Oconomowoc, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds are proud to stand alongside Major League Baseball and fellow MLB Partner League Teams in recognizing Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, 2025. This day honors the legacy of baseball legend Lou Gehrig, who inspired millions both on and off the field before losing his life to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 1941.

To commemorate Lou Gehrig's courage and bring awareness to ALS, the DockHounds' front office staff recently donated $350 to the ALS Association, supporting research and advocacy efforts to fight this devastating disease.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over time, individuals with ALS lose the ability to walk, speak, eat, and ultimately breathe. Most people with ALS live only 2 to 5 years after diagnosis, though progression can vary. The disease affects approximately 16,000 people in the U.S. at any given time, and there is currently no cure.

"The DockHounds are committed to honoring Lou Gehrig's memory and supporting the fight to end ALS," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing for the Lake Country DockHounds. "We encourage our fans to join us in contributing to ALS research and helping make a difference for thousands of families impacted by this disease."

Fans who would like to contribute can donate directly to the ALS Association at www.als.org.

