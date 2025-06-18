Ash Dominates for Kane County, RailCats Second Game Postponed

(Geneva, IL) The Gary SouthShore RailCats were back on the road after two off-days taking on the 2024 Miles Wolff Cup Champions, the Kane County Cougars. Two games were scheduled for the day, and the opening contest saw the 'Cats pitch rookie Jonathan Martinez facing the May pitcher of the month, Konnor Ash.

Kane County rallied in the bottom of the first with two outs. Marcus Chiu was hit by a pitch and back-to-back balks moved Chiu to third and an infield single from Todd Lott drove in the first run. Nick Dalesnadro doubled a few batters later and doubled the Kane County lead.

Dalesandro in the third added his second RBI with a single. The RailCats struggled against Konnor Ash, Ash retired 18 of the 19 batters he faced and put up six scoreless innings. In the top of the seventh, Jairus Richards led-off smacking his fifth home run of the season.

That would be all the offense Gary SouthShore was able to generate against Ash and the final was 3-1. Due to inclement weather in Kane County the second game was postponed until tomorrow for a doubleheader from Northwestern Medicine Field.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:00, RHP Spencer Adams will start against Westin Muir. The live broadcast of the game can be found on AABaseball.TV, MIXLR, and WE.FM 95.9.







