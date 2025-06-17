RedHawks Transfer LHP Greg Minier to Diablos Rojos del México

FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks transferred the contract of LHP Greg Minier to the Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League Tuesday.

Minier started six games for the RedHawks this season, going 3-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 33.2 innings of work.







