RedHawks Transfer LHP Greg Minier to Diablos Rojos del México
June 17, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks transferred the contract of LHP Greg Minier to the Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League Tuesday.
Minier started six games for the RedHawks this season, going 3-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 33.2 innings of work.
