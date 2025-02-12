American Association Names Carbliss First Ever Founding Partner

February 12, 2025 - American Association (AA) News Release







The American Association of Professional Baseball and Carbliss have announced a three-year partnership beginning in 2025. Carbliss becomes the American Association's first-ever Founding Partner and official "Ready to Drink" beverage of the League.

Carbliss, a canned ready-to-drink cocktail brand founded in Wisconsin, has seen sales grow from 52,000 cans in 2019 to 72,000,000 in 2024. Carbliss now ranks as the #1 Fastest Growing Food and Beverage Company on Inc. 5000s list of fastest growing privately owned companies.

"We are extremely thrilled that Carbliss selected the American Association of Professional Baseball as the marketing platform to introduce its brand for the first time ever on a League level. Our footprint, highlighted by our markets across the Midwest provides a grand opportunity to expand Carbliss' brand and reach, while driving "seat-to-sip" in our intimate, professional stadiums" said American Association Commissioner, Joshua Schaub. "We look forward to working and growing together for years to come."

As a part of the new League-wide program, Carbliss will have Behind Home Plate signage, a dominant branding position across nearly all twelve AAPB stadiums. Further, Carbliss will be featured as the Official Helmet Partner, with decal branding ownership across the league. This is the first time in League history that a sponsor has been featured on AAPB helmets.

Carbliss will also be named the Presenting partner of the AAPB All-Star Game to be played at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, N.D. on July 22, 2025. Additionally, Carbliss will sponsor a new league-wide Veterans Day initiative, honoring veteran owned companies throughout the American Association footprint.

The American Association, a MLB Partner League has achieved a 31% growth in attendance since 2021 (now over 1.65 million fans in 2024) while over 4 million fans watched AAPB broadcasts across various distribution platforms in 2024. At the same time, the League's social media platforms totaled a reach of more than 12.1 million.

"Sports marketing has proven to be an excellent way for Carbliss to connect with our loyal fans while introducing our brand to new audiences. Our partnership with the American Association marks Carbliss' first League-wide marketing collaboration, and we're thrilled to work with the League and its member teams to showcase everything Carbliss has to offer to AAPB fans," said Adam Kroener, President and Co-Founder of Carbliss.

Along with the aforementioned marketing entitlements, Carbliss will focus on pouring, sampling, activation, and promotional nights across American Association teams. A direct part of this partnership will include Agave, a lead generation in-game gamification program.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.