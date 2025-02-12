Aussie Lefty Hendrickson Signs with Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A proven starter with Triple-A experience has joined the Kansas City Monarchs.

The four-time league champions have signed Australian left-hander Josh Hendrickson for the 2025 season, the Monarchs announced Monday.

A Royals draft pick in 2018, Hendrickson signed with the Phillies the following season and reached Triple-A in 2023. The southpaw owns a career 4.42 ERA and 8.7 K/9 over 71 affiliated games (41 starts).

Hendrickson and the Monarchs will open their 2025 season on May 9 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

"We're excited about Josh Hendrickson joining our team," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said.

"He's shown with the Phillies that he can have success at the sports upper levels. We feel like he can come in and do really well."

Hendrickson, 27, is the third Australian player to join the Monarchs for 2025. He joins infielder Rixon Wingrove and utility man Robbie Glendinning.

Born in Adelaide, South Australia, Hendrickson grew up in Perth, on the country's west coast. He played two years of junior college baseball in the U.S. before The Royals drafted him in the 20th round in 2018. Hendrickson declined to sign and instead attended the University of San Diego.

The Phillies picked Hendrickson up in the 38th round of the 2019 draft. He signed and made his pro debut later that season.

By 2021 Hendrickson was in Double-A, producing a 3.64 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 14 games (11 starts) for Reading. He made his first career Triple-A appearance that season, throwing 4.1 innings for Lehigh Valley.

Hendrickson's 2022 was cut short by injury, but he returned to make 21 starts for Reading in 2023, striking out 77 batters in 98 innings pitched. He did not play in 2024.

Hendrickson is the 13th player to sign with the Monarchs for the 2025 season. See the team's full roster at MonarchsBaseball.com/Roster. American Association teams can carry up to 30 players on their spring training roster, which is cut to a 25-man roster for Opening Day.

