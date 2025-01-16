Pioneer League All-Star Becomes First Addition in 2025

(Gary, IN) On Thursday, the Gary SouthShore RailCats signed their first player of the new year. Putting on the green and maroon for the first time is left-handed hitting outfielder, and Pioneer League All-Star, Nick Ultsch.

Ultsch is entering his 6th year of professional baseball after graduating from Puget Sound as a two-way player. The 6-4 slugger started his career in the Pacific Association in 2019, then jumped to the Utica Unicorns in the United Shore Baseball League, and then spending the last three years in Pioneer League.

In 2022, Ultsch played in just 21 games with the Billings Mustangs and performed well, by next season he was with a new club, the Ogden Raptors. He broke out in 2023, where in 89 games he had a team-leading .373 average, belted 7 home runs, and drove in 73.

This past season, the California native continued where he left off from the year prior. Ultsch contributed with 10 bombs, 21 doubles, and set a new career-high in RBIs with 86. He played in 83 games with Ogden before being dealt to the Boise Hawks in late August and was named to the Pioneer League All-Star team.

"Nick has produced back to back outstanding offensive seasons in the Pioneer league, he's shown an ability to get on base, hit runners in, hit for average, hit for power and hit gap to gap." RailCats Manager Lamarr Rogers said. "He'll also provide flexibility with his ability to play OF and 1B if needed."

