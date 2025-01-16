Monarchs Partner with Local Schools for Teacher Appreciation Night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs are stepping up to the plate to help local schools.

The four-time league champions have announced the brand-new Teacher Appreciation Night on Saturday, May 10 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Schools participating in Teacher Appreciation Night can purchase tickets to the Monarchs' 6:35 p.m.

game against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Each participating school will be given a special promo code, so fans can show their school pride as they purchase. For every ticket sold as part of the fundraiser, the Monarchs will donate $5 to the participating school.

"Our schools are part of what make our Kansas City community so special," Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "We're incredibly excited about this fundraiser and encourage schools to join in as we honor educators around the metro!"

Any school in the Kansas City metro area is welcome to participate. Interested parties can call the Monarchs at 913-328-5618.

The Monarchs have already partnered up with several local schools and are actively working to make the fundraiser as large as possible.

The 2025 Kansas City Monarchs season starts May 9 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

For more information, visit MonarchsBaseball.com.

