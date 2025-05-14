RedHawks Sweep Cougars with School Day Game Win

FARGO - The RedHawks started Wednesday morning's game hot with three runs in the first inning, added two more in the fifth and held on for a 5-4 win to complete a three-game sweep of the Kane County Cougars at Newman Outdoor Field.

Wednesday's crowd of 3,983 fans was filled with thousands of students from area schools taking in the game as part of field trips from around the region.

Juan Fernandez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Dillon Thomas hit a two-run homer in the fifth to help push the RedHawks to a 5-1 record on the season.

Kyle Crigger went 3.2 innings in his second start of the year, allowing four runs on five hits.

Rogelio Quesada earned the win after throwing 1.1 innings in relief of Crigger.

Alex DuBord picked up his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

Fargo-Moorhead has an off day Thursday before traveling to Wisconsin for a three-game series with the Lake Country DockHounds.

The RedHawks will return to Newman Outdoor Field May 20-22 for a three-game set against the Chicago Dogs.







