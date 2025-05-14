RailCats Lose Another Tight One, 5-4 Final

(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats fell to the Cleburne Railroaders 5-4 in their second home game of the year at the US Steel Yard on Tuesday. Tuesday was an 11 AM start time, with over 4,500 fans and kids on field trips in attendance. Despite a strong early showing, the RailCats (0-5) couldn't overcome a fourth-inning surge from Cleburne.

Gary opened the scoring in the first inning when Nick Ultsch drove in an RBI single up the middle, scoring Jairus Richards. Railcats' left fielder Nick Ultsch ended the game 1-for-4 and continued on a three game hitting streak.

The RailCats added another run in the second on a double from catcher Cooper Edwards, but the Railroaders responded with a four-run fourth inning, highlighted by a two-RBI triple from shortstop Cooper Weis.

RailCats catcher Jairus Richards kept Gary close with an RBI single in the fourth, and Joe Suozzie chipped in another run with an RBI off of a fielder's choice in the fifth, but the Gary bats cooled off late. After the fifth, the Railcats didn't put up any more runs, and were tied at 4-4 up until the ninth inning.

Cleburne's bullpen held firm, with Austin Faith and Cristian Lopez combining for four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven. Lopez (1-0) picked up the win, while Nate Alexander (0-2) took the loss for Gary after allowing the go-ahead run sent by Shed Long in the ninth.

The RailCats will look to bounce back on Wednesday as they continue their series against Cleburne. Opening Day Starter, Deyni Olivero will make the start and go up against Blair Henley with a second 11 AM start time.

