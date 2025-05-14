RedHawks Win Second-Straight Series with Shutout Victory over Cougars

FARGO - The RedHawks allowed only six hits Tuesday night to shut out the Kane County Cougars and claim a 4-0 win at Newman Outdoor Field.

Four RBIs late in the game from Robert Perez Jr. shifted the momentum Fargo-Moorhead's way in what was a pitchers' duel to that point.

Scoreless until the sixth inning, Perez brought home Marcus Chiu with a sacrifice fly to center field.

Then, in the eighth, Perez knocked a double down the right field line to score three and give the RedHawks a 4-0 lead.

Kolby Kiser threw five scoreless innings, striking out two and walking two while allowing five hits in his first appearance of the season.

Rogelio Quesada got the win for Fargo-Moorhead after pitching a scoreless sixth.

With the win, the RedHawks move to 4-1 on the year and sit a half-game back of Kansas City in the West Division standings.

Fargo-Moorhead will finish off the series with Kane County at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The annual School Day Game presented by Prairie Public will be watched by numerous school groups from around the Red River Valley.

