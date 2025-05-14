1-2-3 Homers from Rey, Leads 'Hounds over Milkmen

May 14, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Franklin, Wisc. - Brian Rey homered three times and the Lake Country DockHounds bullpen earned the win with five scoreless innings to secure the series in Franklin over the Milwaukee Milkmen with a 7-4 victory Wednesday afternoon.

Milwaukee grabbing a 3-0 lead in the first inning was no match for "B-Rey." His two-run shot in the second inning cut the deficit to one, before a solo bomb tied the game at three in the fourth. Leading by one in the eighth inning, Rey put the game away with another two-run blast.

"The guys in front are making it easy for me," Rey said. "We love playing for each other."

With the first three home run game of his career, he joined Dustin Woodcock and Ryan Hernandez as the only DockHounds with three home runs in a game, and his 11 RBI lead the American Association.

Kelvan Pilot weathered the storm by completing four innings before turning the ball over to bullpen in the fifth inning. JT Moeller got the win with two scoreless, before Jake Cantleberry, Robert Gsellman, and Eric Torres finished the job. Lake Country struck out eight Milkmen, including Torres K'ing three for his third save.

Aaron Hill crushed his first home run with the DockHounds to put Lake Country in front 4-3, and the Luke Roskam gave the DockHouhnds the lead for good in the fifth inning with a double to right field.

Brett Conine gets the ball going for the sweep Thursday night.







American Association Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.