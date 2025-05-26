RailCats Struggle at the Plate, 3-1 Final from Steel Yard

(Gary, Indiana) After leaving Winnipeg with their first series win of the season, the Gary SouthShore RailCats returned to the Steel Yard on Monday night to face the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

The 'Cats sent right-hander Andres Diaz to the mound looking to build on Sunday's momentum, while the RedHawks countered with the lefty Tyler Jandron, making his second start of the year.

It was a pitcher's duel early, as both starters traded zeroes through the first three innings. Fargo-Moorhead broke through in the fourth when Peter Brookshaw grounded out to shortstop, scoring Robert Perez Jr. from third for a 1-0 lead.

The RedHawks added on in the fifth. A base hit from Brendon Dadson scored another run; Robert Perez Jr. made the score 3-0 after a sacrifice fly to left field.

The RailCats responded in the bottom of the fifth frame. After Andres Noriega roped a single to left, Jake Allgeyer followed with an RBI double to make the score 3-1. The double was Allgeyer's first extra base hit of the season.

That would be all for the RailCats, as Fargo's bullpen slammed the door. Jandron struck out ten over 6.1 innings, and three relievers combined for 2.2 scoreless frames, with closer Alex DuBord picking up his league-leading eighth save.

Despite the third consecutive multi-hit effort from Elvis Peralta and a strong relief showing by the bullpen, the 'Cats couldn't push any more across and dropped the series opener by a final of 3-1, falling to 4-12 on the year.

The series continues Wednesday night with a first pitch set for 6:45 PM C.T. The game will be broadcast on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.







