RailCats Get First Series Win of 2025

May 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) The Gary SouthShore RailCats (4-11) and Winnipeg Goldeyes squared off in a rubber match on Sunday afternoon at Blue Cross Park. After the Goldeyes took game two to even the series, the RailCats responded in the finale with a strong offensive showing and a solid outing on the mound to take the series with a 7-3 victory.

The RailCats broke through in the sixth inning after five scoreless frames from both teams. A three-run sixth saw Gary capitalize with timely hits. Elvis Peralta led the way with a bases-clearing double, driving in three runs and giving the RailCats a 3-0 lead. Olivier Basabe followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 4-0.

Peralta finished the afternoon going an astounding 2-for-5, driving in four runs and scoring a run of his own. Gary added to their advantage in the seventh with a run, and then tacked on three more in the eighth. Peralta continued his big day with another RBI double, marking three total doubles on the season.

Spencer Adams was sharp on the mound for Gary, tossing 6.2 innings and allowing just three earned runs while striking out six. He earned his first win of the season.

The Goldeyes got on the board in the bottom of the seventh with a tw0-run home run from Jake Guenther, but the damage had already been done. Winnipeg's reliever, Derrick Cherry, struggled in his brief outing, giving up three earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning and taking the loss.

Nick Ultsch and Jairus Richards each collected two hits, with Richards also doubling and driving in a run. The RailCats record goes to 4-11 and will be back at home for a six-game home stand against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and the Chicago Dogs.

Gary SouthShore will have fireworks Monday night and then Saturday will be Country Night and Sunday will be Bark in the Park. Tickets can be purchased on Tixr.COM or call the ballpark at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from May 26, 2025

RailCats Get First Series Win of 2025 - Gary SouthShore Railcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.