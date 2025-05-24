Timely Hitting and Pitching Secures First Road Win for RailCats

(Winnipeg, Manitoba, CA) After being swept by the Explorers on Thursday, the Gary SouthShore RailCats took a trip North to Canada to take on the Winnipeg Goldeyes for three games over the week. The RailCats would go to their veteran left-hander, Chris Erwin. While the Goldeyes leaned on their bullpen and pitched Ryder Yakel who pitched in his 100th professional game.

The RailCats struck first in the top of the top inning with an RBI knock from Nick Ultsch. Joe Suozzi would score the next inning on a double play ball and Gary had an early 2-0 lead.

Winnipeg responded in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI groundout by Ray-Patrick Didder to make it 2-1. Baron Radcliff got the run back in his next at-bat by smoking an up and away fastball into left center and the 'Cats lead by two again.

After a couple of infield singles Matthew Warkentin grounded out and the Fish were within one of Gary again. The eighth is when the 'Cats broke it open, LG Castillo singled a run in and an error by Keshawn Lynch gave Gary another run.

Nate Alexander would pitch the ninth, and after a leadoff walk and a flyball caught by Castillo in right. Alexander induced a double-play ball and the RailCats won over the Goldeyes by a final of 5-2 to get their first road win of the season and go to 3-10.

The RailCats will pitch Peyton Long tomorrow as he will face Landen Bourassa. Game two of the series is scheduled for 6:00 and will broadcasted on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.







