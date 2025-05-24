RailCats Lose a Tight One, 3-2, in Winnipeg

May 24, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) Game two of the series between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Winnipeg Goldeyes was scheduled for 6:00 at Blue Cross Park. The RailCats would have to faceoff against Landen Bourassa after the RailCats came off a 5-2 win in game one.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes were the first team on the board getting a run across in the bottom of the first inning. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Matthew Warkentin hit into a double play that scored Ramon Bramasco making it 1-0.

Gary got to Bourassa in the top of the third. After a Nick Ultsch single and a Jairus Richards double, the RailCats have two runners in scoring position with no outs. Joe Suozzi drove in Ultsch, and Baron Radcliff singled to left field and the score was 2-1.

In the fourth Jacob Robson tied the game with a single to score in Tanner O'Tremba. Max Murphy would knock in the go-ahead run to make 3-2 in the bottom of the fifith.

The RailCats couldn't make up the one-run deficit and the Goldeyes evened the series at one game apiece. That will set up the rubber match tomorrow at 1:00. The matchup will have Spencer Adams going up against Tasker Strobel.

The game will be streamed on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr and WE.FM 95.9.







