'Hounds Drop First Series of the Season

May 24, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds







Kansas City, Kan. - The Lake Country DockHounds dropped the series to the Kansas City Monarch after the 3-2 walk-off win Saturday Night.

Chris Jefferson turned in his longest and best start with Lake Country by allowing two runs in five innings of work. He did so, impressively, while striking out one.

Lake Country's bullpen continued to dominate, keeping the DockHounds in the game with three scoreless innings. Six stolen bases produced two runs, one in the fifth inning on a Tripp Clark double, and Luis Aviles Jr. came around on an infield single by Luke Roskam in the eighth inning.

A strike away from sending another game to extra innings, Peyton Holt singled through the left side to secure the series for Kansas City. Luke Hansel gets the ball Sunday afternoon to salvage the series.







