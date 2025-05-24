Zimmermann, Ordonez Homer as Canaries Down Milwaukee

May 24, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Franklin, WI - Peter Zimmermann and Ernny Ordonez both homered on Saturday to propel the Sioux Falls Canaries past Milwaukee 3-2 at Franklin Field.

Zimmermann launched a solo shot in the top of the first inning and Drey Dirksen ripped an RBI double in the fifth to give Sioux Falls a 2-0 advantage.

The Milkmen scored twice in the sixth inning to tie the game but Ordonez's solo blast in the seventh put the Birds in front for good.

Milwaukee loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth but Brady Stover struck out two to earn his second save.

Five different Canaries recorded a hit as the Birds move to 7-7 overall. The two teams resume their series Sunday at 1:00pm.







