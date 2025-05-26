Jabari Henry Going for League HR Record

May 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Canaries slugger Jabari Henry has tied the American Association's all-time home run record at 146, and he's just one swing away from making league history. He could break the record as early as tomorrow night at The Birdcage.

To help pack the park and give fans a chance to witness this potential milestone, we're offering $1.46 general admission tickets for Tuesday's game. Tickets will be available at that price until 12:00 PM on the 27th, then return to regular pricing.

We're also serving up $5 "Bari Bombs" (a fun twist on Jag Bombs) all game long to celebrate Jabari's power at the plate.







