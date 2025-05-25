Henry Ties League Homerun Record as Birds Fall to Milwaukee

Franklin, WI - Jabari Henry led off the sixth inning with his 146th career American Association homerun, tying Reggie Abercrombie for the all-time league record, as the Canaries fell to Milwaukee 4-3 on Sunday.

Sioux Falls loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning but did not score. The Milkmen pushed three runs across in the second frame and added one more in the third.

The Birds got on the board with an RBI single from Calvin Estrada in the fifth inning and Henry's solo shot in the sixth brought Sioux Falls within 4-2.

The Canaries left two runners in scoring position in the fifth, sixth and seventh frames and trailed by two runs after eight.

Josh Rehwaldt scored on an RBI sacrifice flyout in the top of the ninth but the Canaries left the tying run on base.

Six different Canaries finished with a hit as the Birds dip to 7-8 overall. The two teams wrap up their four-game series Monday at 1:00pm.







