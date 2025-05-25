Goldeyes Edge RailCats Behind Bourassa's Strong Start

May 25, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes' Landen Bourassa on the mound

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (7-8) evened their weekend series with the Gary SouthShore RailCats (3-11) Saturday evening, earning a 3-2 victory at Blue Cross Park.

The Goldeyes jumped ahead early, scoring in the bottom of the first when Ramón Bramasco crossed the plate on a double play ground ball from Matthew Warkentin.

The RailCats answered back in the third inning, taking a 2-1 lead on a fielder's choice by Joe Suozzi and a run-scoring single to left from Baron Radcliff.

Winnipeg responded quickly in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Jacob Robson came through with a clutch base hit to score Tanner O'Tremba and tie the game. An inning later, Max Murphy delivered what would turn out to be the game-winning hit, singling to left to drive in Andy Armstrong and give the Goldeyes a 3-2 advantage.

Right-hander Landen Bourassa (W, 2-1) was superb, notching his second consecutive quality start. He tossed seven innings, allowing just two runs while striking out six.

The bullpen did the rest. Derrick Cherry held down the eighth inning, giving up just one hit and recording a strikeout. Ben Onyshko (S, 1) pitched a clean ninth, issuing only a walk and earning his first save of the season.

Gary SouthShore starter Peyton Long (L, 1-2) allowed three earned runs on six hits over five innings, striking out six and walking three. The RailCats bullpen held the Goldeyes scoreless over the final three innings, but the offense could not rally late.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m. CDT. Winnipeg will employ a bullpen day, with left-hander Tasker Strobel (1-2, 4.37 ERA) getting the start. Gary SouthShore will counter with right-hander Spencer Adams (0-1, 5.58 ERA).

Fans can catch all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:30. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

