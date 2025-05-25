Tryout to Triumph: Monarchs' Holt Signs with Reds

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - From an open tryout to affiliated baseball. For many players, it's a dream. For Peyton Holt, it just became reality.

The Kansas City Monarchs utility player has been signed by the Cincinnati Reds organization, the Monarchs announced Sunday.

"This was the ultimate goal, and I'm blessed to get the chance to go play for an MLB team. I can't give enough thanks to the guys here, the coaches," Holt said. "I'm really grateful for the experience I've had here and I wouldn't trade it for anything."

An Arkansas native, Holt earned SEC All-Defensive Team honors at the University of Arkansas in 2024. He played in the MLB Draft League that summer but was looking for a place to play in 2025.

He attended the Monarchs' open tryout at Legends Field on April 29, impressing manager Joe Calfapietra with his speed, instincts and defensive ability. Though the Monarchs' spring roster was already set, Calfapietra found a place for Holt in the Opening Night lineup.

"We're so excited about Peyton Holt getting this opportunity. From the beginning at the open tryout, you knew he was deserving," Calfapietra said. "It's a lot of hard work, and when it happens, it's special."

Holt wasted no time in making an impact, homering in his first game. He collected two home runs, five RBIs and 11 walks across 13 games with Kansas City while impressing defensively at third base and outfield.

Holt's final hit with the Monarchs was a walk-off single against Lake Country Saturday night at Legends Field.

"I can't give enough thanks. I've had a lot of fans, especially from back home, that have supported me since college. I really appreciate everybody giving me support," Holt said, "It's been a journey for sure, and I'm just blessed to be able to have a chance to go play."

Holt is the third Monarch to sign with an affiliated team in 2025. Infielder Matt Higgins, who trained with the Monarchs in spring camp, was signed by the Phillies before the Monarchs' season began.

Pitcher Josh Bortka, a Kansas City native, signed with the Twins on May 15.

"We feel there's a lot more talent that we have on our roster that deserve opportunities," Calfapietra said. "We want to continue the path of these young men. They're working very hard for us and we're working very hard for them."

