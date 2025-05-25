Lincoln Leaves Chicago with Victory

May 25, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Rosemont, Illinois - The Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Chicago Dogs, 4-2, Sunday afternoon at Impact Field. With the victory, Lincoln salvaged the final game of the weekend series with Chicago.

Lincoln (4-11) scored four runs off three hits with no errors. Chicago (7-9) had two runs with seven hits and committed two errors.

Chicago started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Facing Lincoln starter Johnny Blake, the Dogs Henry Kusiak was hit by a pitch. The next batter, Jacob Teter doubled to left-center field to put runners at second and third. Then, Dusty Stroup hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Krusiak, to put Chicago ahead, 1-0.

The Saltdogs responded in the top of the fourth. Kyle Battle led off the inning with a walk, then stole second base. An errant pickoff attempt to second by Chicago starter Zach Davidson advanced Battle to third. Two batters later, Yusniel Diaz singled, scoring Battle, to tie the game at 1-1.

Lincoln's most productive inning was the top of the seventh. Facing Chicago reliever J.C. Keys, Rolando Espinosa led off with a walk. Then, Jack Cone laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Espinosa to second. A wild pitch allowed Espinosa to take off for third and the Dogs catcher, Chance Sisco threw errantly to third and Espinosa scored to put Lincoln ahead, 2-1. Then, Connor Denning drew a walk. Two batters later, Danny Bautista Jr. hit the first pitch from Keys over the right field wall, extending the Lincoln lead to 4-1.

Chicago plated one run in the bottom of the seventh. Facing Saltdogs reliever Dylan Beck, Chicago's Alex McGarry led off with a single. Two batter later, Reggie Pruitt, Jr. singled to put runners at the corners. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Connor Langrell who induced a ground ball off the batter of Brantley Bell, which initially was ruled an interference call on the slide at second by Reggie Pruitt, Jr., resulting in a double play to end the inning. However, after an umpire review, it was ruled no interference, and the fielder's choice by Bell, and force out at second on Pruitt, scored McGarry to make the score 4-2. Langrell got out of the inning with a strikeout of Jacob Teter, and Lincoln retained the 4-2 lead.

The score remained the same going into the bottom of the ninth. Lincoln brought Dutch Landis in to close out the game. After a leadoff single by Alex McGarry, Landis retired the next three batters, getting Brantley Bell to ground out to second to end the game.

Lincoln starting pitcher Johnny Blake pitched 4.0 innings, giving up one run off four hits, struck out six and walked two. Dylan Beck (1-0) earned the win in relief. He pitched 2.1 innings, giving up one run off two hits, struck out three and walked none. Connor Langrell pitched 1.1 innings, struck out two and walked one. Dutch Landis (2) earned the save, pitching 1.0 inning and gave up one hit.

Chicago starter Zach Davidson pitched 3.1 innings, giving up one run off two hits, struck out seven and walked two. Dwayne Marshall pitched 2.2 innings and struck out four. J.C. Keys (1-1) took the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up three runs off one hit, struck out one and walked two. Jacob deLabio pitched 2.0 innings and struck out three.

Offensively for Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, plus extended his on-base streak to 14 straight games. Yusinel Diaz was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

For Chicago, Dusty Stroup was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Alex McGarry went 2-for-4.

