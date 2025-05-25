Explorers Drop Series Finale

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers (10-6) had a chance for a series victory against their division rival Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (9-6) behind their ace Kyle Marman (2-1), but it wasn't in the cards. The RedHawks plated four runs in the fourth inning to secure the 6-3 victory.

After a rough loss the night before, Sioux City was ready to bounce back with their number one pitcher on the hill. Marman had a sub-one ERA in the ballgame and was among the leaders in strikeouts, innings pitched, and WHIP. Through two innings, the X's hurler looked like he picked up right where he left off after six shutout innings against the Gary SouthShore RailCats, striking out three batters over the first two frames, hitting his spots, and generating swings and misses.

After the scoreless inning, Fargo-Moorhead manager Chris Coste was ejected before the bottom of the first inning over a dispute with the home plate umpire, marking the second time a member of the RedHawks coaching staff was tossed this series.

The X's scratched the game's first run across as D'Shawn Knowles manufactured himself around the bases. The Bahamas native walked, stole second, stole third, and scored on Josh Day's RBI single.

The Red Hawks tied the game at one in the following half-inning. Juan Fernandez smacked a one-out single to center, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored thanks to Robert Perez's RBI single.

With two outs in the bottom of the third, Torin Montgomery poked a single through the hole between shortstop and third base. The next batter, Abdiel Layer, crushed a 1-0 fastball 20+ feet over the left field wall, retaking the lead 3-1. That was all the offense the Sioux City faithful would see from their beloved X's on Sunday.

The RedHawks took the lead in the fourth inning, which they never relinquished. Peter Brookshaw led off and sent what looked like a lazy fly ball down the left-field line, but it kept carrying. Henry George couldn't make the play as the ball slammed off the wall just below the 330 sign down the line.

Marcus Chiu promptly doubled him in just one pitch later. After a fly-out, Thomas Green walked to put runners at first and then at second with just one out. X's catcher Jake Meyer made his first of two errors in the inning when he tried to back-pick Green at first base, but the ball skittered down the right field line, putting two runners in scoring position. Juan Fernandez walked, loading the bases for Brendon Dadson. The former Explorer faced a 1-2 count, but Marman's offering sailed over his and Meyer's heads. Chiu broke for the plate, sliding in headfirst safely, as the ball trickled away from Marman. The second runner, Green, never stopped running, rounded third base, and scored to tie the game at three.

The next batter, Perez Jr, doubled home Fernandez, pushing the lead to 5-3. That's all Fargo-Moorhead would need to win the series against the X's.

In the ninth inning, the home plate umpire ejected both Josh Day and Steve Montgomery, marking the third and fourth ejections of the series, totaling three on the day.

The RedHawks plated another run in the seventh as the bullpen pitched 5.1 scoreless innings after Kyle Johnston (1-0) came in for the starter Kolby Kiser. Sioux City had just two base runners over the final five innings and remained 1.5 games behind Kansas City for the lead in the West Division.

The X's have a day off on Memorial Day Monday May 26 before going on the road to take on their division foe the Kansas City Monarchs for a three-game set at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Start time for all three games Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday is 6:35 p.m.

