Canaries Down East-Leading Cleburne on Wednesday

May 28, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries clinched a winning home series with a 6-4 triumph over Cleburne on Wednesday.

The Railroaders scored twice in the top of the second inning before Calvin Estrada blasted a three-run homerun in the third to put the Birds in front for good.

Sioux Falls tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning. Jabari Henry delivered an RBI single and Josh Rehwaldt followed with a sacrifice flyout. Henry later scored on a double from Peter Zimmermann before Cleburne could escape the jam.

The Railroaders got a run back in the top of the sixth and added one more in the seventh but could get no closer.

Thomas Dorminy struckout six over six innings to move to 3-0 while Christian Cosby tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save. Henry, Zimmermann and Jordan Barth each finished with two hits as the Canaries improve to 9-9 overall. The Birds will look to sweep the three-game series when the two teams meet Thursday at 6:35pm.







American Association Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.