Fargo Shuts out RailCats 2-0

May 28, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks continued their nine-game road trip with a statement win on Wednesday night, shutting out the Gary SouthShore RailCats 2-0 at the Steel Yard behind a dominant pitching performance from starter Kyle Crigger.

Crigger (2-1) dazzled over 6.2 scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit while striking out seven. He kept the RailCats off balance all evening, allowing only a single to Eric Meza in the sixth inning.

Crigger retired his first fifteen batters, and had a perfect game going through five innings. The RedHawks bullpen backed him up with 2.1 innings of one-hit relief from Naswell Paulino and closer Alex DuBord, who notched his league-leading ninth save of the season.

The RedHawks broke a scoreless tie in the third inning when Robert Perez Jr. brought in a run with an RBI groundout. They added an insurance run in the eighth thanks to a sacrifice fly from Marcus Chiu, scoring Dillon Thomas who had doubled back in the second. Thomas finished the game 1-for-3 with a double and a walk, while leadoff man Alec Olund chipped in with two hits and a stolen base.

Brendon Dadson also added two hits, including a triple. Despite the loss, Gary SouthShore starter Deyni Olivero (1-1) delivered a solid outing, going five innings and allowing just one run while striking out three. However, the RailCats offense couldn't get anything going, mustering only two hits and striking out 12 times. Jairus Richards and Nick Ultsch each reached base for the RailCats, who fell to 4-13 on the season. Fargo-Moorhead improved to 11-6 with the victory. The two teams will continue their series finale on Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 PM C.T.

It will be Thirsty Thursday at the Steel Yard for the series finale, with the hopes of the RailCats to avoid a three game sweep. Tickets are available at Tixr.com or by calling the RailCats box office at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.