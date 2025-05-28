RailCats Sign Two New Players for Homestand

(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced a few moves today signing Donivan Williams and Eric Meza, both of them are former affiliated infielders that have played in the American Association.

Eric Meza is 27 years old from Mexico. The left-handed hitter was signed as an international free agent by the Los Angeles Dodgers and his first season with the club was in 2016 in Great Lakes. Meza spent a lot of time in Mexico with Oaxaca, where in 206 games he had a .278 batting average, 23 home runs and 137 hits. Meza started the season with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and made his RailCats debut on Monday.

Returning to Gary is Donivan Williams. The utility player was traded to the RailCats in 2022 from the Windy City ThunderBolts of the Frontier League, playing just seven games for Gary. Williams was a 14th round draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 out of Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

Williams was with the Cardinals from 2017 until 2021 when he signed with the ThunderBolts. The right-hander is a formal Kane County Cougar, Chicago Dog, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawk, and he played with the Evansville Otters last year.

