Ortiz Shines in Wild Affair with Explorers

May 28, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Jhailyn Ortiz put together his best game back in KCK.

The Kansas City Monarchs dropped game two of its series against the Sioux City Explorers, 11-8, at Legends Field on Wednesday night.

Ortiz delivered a four-hit performance. He drilled three hits over 100+ miles per hour with a 4-for-5 performance.

The returning Monarch saved his best for last. Ortiz launched a two-run home run in the eighth inning to cut Sioux City's lead to 8-7.

The Monarchs powered three home runs on Wednesday night.

Robbie Glendinning towered a three-run home run in the third inning. Glendinning now paces the American Association with 19 RBIs this season.

RHP Julian Garcia responded well after a first-inning Sioux City run. The Monarchs' opening day starter replied with four consecutive scoreless innings.

Garcia racked up 10 strikeouts on Wednesday night. The performance marked his fifth game as a Monarch with double-digit strikeouts.

The Sioux City offense proved too much on Wednesday. The Explorers powered eight extra-base hits in the win, four coming in the sixth inning.

Sioux City's five-run sixth proved the difference to take a 7-5 lead.

The Monarchs pulled within reach in the ninth inning, but struck out with the bases loaded.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Explorers wrap up their series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. Kansas City's Ashton Goudeau will open against Sioux City's Jared Wetherbee.







