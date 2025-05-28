Cougars and Goldeyes Split Doubleheader to Start Series

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars dropped game 1 of the double header against the Winnipeg Goldeyes despite no earned runs, but bounced back with 12 hits in a 8-5 victory at Northwestern Medicine Field on Wednesday.

In game one, the Goldeyes (8-9) got the scoring started in the fourth inning after an error made by Josh Allen put Max Murphy on first base. Jacob Robson and Keshawn Lynch both managed to get on base to load the bases with two outs. Then, Jake Guenther stepped up and drove a single into rightfield that scored Murphy and Robson, giving the Goldeyes a 2-0 lead

The Cougars (5-11) would answer though, despite a strong start by Mitchell Lambson (3-0) with two runs of their own. Trendon Craig started the bottom of the fourth with a hard hit double down the left field line. Armond Upshaw would then draw a walk, and two batters later Nick Dalesandro would drive in the only two runs of the games for the cougars scoring Craig and Upshaw, tying the game 2-2.

The tie would last all the way until the seventh inning. Andy Armstrong reached second for the Goldeyes after an error by Todd Lott. Despite Tyler Beardsley (0-1) retiring the next two batters, Ramon Bramasco retook the lead for the Goldeyes with a single to left-center making the score 3-2.

The Cougars would then be retired in order by Ryder Yakel (1), to give the Goldeyes the win 3-2.

In game two, the Cougars (6-11) changed the narrative at the plate. After trailing 3-1 through the first three innings, the Cougars bats heated up against Luke Boyd (0-1). After Oscar Santos and Josh Allen worked themselves on base, Thomas Jones drove a bases-clearing double into left field and tied the game 3-3. Claudio Finol then got in on the action, singling in Jones to give the Cougars a 4-3 lead.

The Goldeyes (8-10) wouldn't go down without a fight though. After the Cougars extended their lead to 7-3 in the fifth inning, the Goldeyes came out swinging in the sixth. Three singles in-a-row by Matthew Workentin, Tanner O'Tremba, and Gustavo Sosa against Jake Gozzo loaded the bases for the Goldeyes. Andy Armstrong then added the fourth single of the inning, driving in Workentin and O'Tremba, cutting the Cougars lead to7-5.

But the Cougars offense wasn't finished. In the bottom of the sixth, Galli Cribbs Jr. singled and worked himself to second base. The next batter, Trendon Craig, lined a single to right field to extend the Cougars lead to 8-5.

Jake Stevenson (1) entered the game at pitcher the Cougars, and earned his first save of the season knocking down the Goldeyes in three-straight batters, and evening up the series at one. Vin Timpanelli (1-2) also picked up his first win of the season pitching one and one-third and not allowing a run.

The Cougars will play the third and final game of the series against the Goldeyes tomorrow, May 29th at Northwestern Medicine Field.







