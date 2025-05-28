DockHounds Split Doubleheader in Lincoln

Lincoln, Neb. - Following the rainout Monday, the Lake Country DockHounds split the doubleheader with the Lincoln Saltdogs by completing a four-run comeback in game one to win 9-7.

Three home runs propelled the DockHounds, who trailed 5-1 and 7-3 to make Tuesday's win the largest comeback of the young season. Demetrius Sims got the party started with a two-run homer in the second inning, but the deficit became four again.

Brian Rey belted a home run, his sixth of the season, in the third inning to chip away. Trailing by three in the fourth inning, Luis Aviles Jr. singled home Dave Matthews before a Luke Roskam sacrifice fly made it a one-run game. To lead off the fifth inning, Daunte Stuart smacked his first DockHounds home run to tie it on the first pitch of the frame.

JT Moeller came in as the first arm out of the pen and retired Lincoln in order in the fifth and sixth innings to keep the game tied. After two singles to start the seventh inning, Tripp Clark reached on an error with two outs to extend the frame for Rey. Battling with two strikes, Rey found the middle of the infield for a base hit to regain the lead for the first time since the first inning.

Eric Torres came in to lock down the game and record his fifth save of the season.

In game two, Lake Country lost 1-0 to split the twin-bill. In the game, Kelvan Pilot pitched five innings of one-run ball for his best start this season. In the rubber match Wednesday, Brett Conine will make his fourth start this year at the 7:05 first pitch.







