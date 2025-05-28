Goldeyes Split Doubleheader with Kane County

Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Mitchell Lambson

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Jenna Spanola/Kane County Cougars)

GENEVA, IL - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (8-10) began their six-game road trip by splitting a doubleheader with the defending Wolff Cup Champion Kane County Cougars (6-11) Wednesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Goldeyes took the first game 3-2, but dropped the second contest 8-5.

In the first game, the Goldeyes opened the scoring in the top of the fourth inning when Jake Guenther delivered a two-run single, bringing home Max Murphy and Jacob Robson to give Winnipeg a 2-0 lead.

Kane County quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning. Nick Dalesandro tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run single of his own, scoring Trendon Craig and Armond Upshaw.

In the top of the seventh, Ramón Bramasco came through with a clutch go-ahead RBI single that scored Andy Armstrong, giving the Goldeyes a 3-2 lead that they would hold for the win.

Starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson (W, 3-0) continued to impress early in the season. He threw six innings, allowing just two runs on four hits. He also walked three batters and struck out four in a quality start.

Kane County's starter Chris Mazza also turned in a quality start, pitching six innings and giving up only three hits and two unearned runs. He walked two and struck out three but did not factor into the decision.

Ryder Yakel (S, 1) earned his first save of the year, closing out the game with a perfect seventh inning that included one strikeout.

Tyler Beardsley (L, 0-2) took the loss for Kane County after giving up the go-ahead run on a hit and an unearned run in his lone inning of work.

Winnipeg once again struck first in game two, this time in the top of the second inning. With Evan Alexander on third base, Cougars starter Tommy Sommer was called for a balk, allowing Alexander to score and give the Goldeyes a 1-0 lead.

The Goldeyes added to their lead in the third inning. Armstrong hit an RBI single to score Gustavo Sosa from second base. Shortly after, Murphy tripled into the right-centre field gap, bringing Armstrong home and making it a 3-0 game in favour of Winnipeg.

However, Kane County answered back with seven consecutive runs, beginning in the bottom of the third inning. Galli Cribbs Jr. scored from first base on a base hit to right field. The play was aided by a throwing error from Goldeyes right fielder Tanner O'Tremba, allowing Cribbs to score and trim the lead to 3-1.

The Cougars then erupted for four runs in the fourth inning. Thomas Jones hit a two-run double that brought in Josh Allen and Oscar Santos to tie the game at 3-3. Claudio Finol followed with an infield single that scored Jones, giving Kane County the lead. Cribbs added to the damage with a double into right field that brought Finol home and extended the Cougars' lead to 5-3.

In the fifth inning, Kane County padded their lead with two more runs. Allen ripped an RBI single to score Todd Lott, and Santos crossed the plate on a passed ball, making it 7-3.

Winnipeg attempted a comeback in the sixth. Armstrong came through again with another RBI single, scoring Matthew Warkentin and O'Tremba to cut the deficit to 7-5.

Kane County responded once more in the bottom of the sixth, when Trendon Craig drove in Cribbs with a single, pushing the final score to 8-5 in favour of the Cougars.

Luke Boyd (L, 0-1), signed earlier Wednesday by the Goldeyes, made his debut for Winnipeg and was tagged with the loss. The right-hander threw 3.1 innings, allowing five runs- four of which were earned- on seven hits. He also walked two and struck out two.

Ben Onyshko entered out of the bullpen and worked two-thirds of an inning, striking out one. Derrick Cherry pitched one inning and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out one. Will Sierra threw the final inning, surrendering one run on two hits and issuing a walk.

Sommer started for the Cougars and pitched 3.2 innings. He gave up three runs on six hits while striking out four batters.

Vin Timpanelli (W, 1-2) was credited with the win for Kane County. He pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one run on one hit and issuing a walk. Jordan Martinson struck out the only batter he faced. Jake Gozzo followed with two-thirds of an inning, giving up one run on three hits. Jake Stevenson (S, 1) closed out the game in the seventh, earning his first save of the season.

The series finale is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CDT. The Goldeyes will send right-hander Jesse Galindo (0-1, 6.27 ERA) to the mound. The Kane County Cougars will counter with right-hander Konner Ash (2-1, 1.56 ERA).

Fans can catch all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Tuesday, June 3 when Kane County pays a return visit to Winnipeg.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Mitchell Lambson

(Jenna Spanola/Kane County Cougars)







