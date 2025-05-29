Cougars Steal Series in Extras against Goldeyes

May 29, 2025 - American Association (AA)

GENEVA, Ill. - An in exciting finish, the Kane County Cougars polished off the series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes in a thrilling 2-1 extra-inning victory Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

After two tremendous pitching outings by the Cougars (7-11) Konnor Ash, and the Goldeyes (8-11) Jesse Galindo, the score remained 0-0 all the way into extra innings. In the 10th inning, the Cougars allowed the first run of the game to cross on a throwing error, but Jordan Martinson (1-0) and the Cougars defense locked down and got the next three batters out to hold the score at 1-0.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Cougars started with Nilo Rijo on second base. Galli Cribbs Jr. laid down a sacrifice bunt off Trevor Brigden (0-2) to start the inning, moving Rijo over to third. Trendon Craig then grounded a ball to third base. Rijo tried to score on the play, but the Goldeyes had the infield in and threw Rijo out at the plate. With two outs in the inning, Robby Martin skied a ball into leftfield to seemingly end the game. However, Evan Alexander dropped the ball, and the Cougars had new life with runners at first and second. That's when Todd Lott stepped up. On the very first pitch, Lott smashed a ball into the left-center field gap that rolled all the way to the wall. Craig scored easily from second, and Martin hustled around the bases to score the game winning run from first, clinching the series win for the Cougars on a 2-1 extra inning thriller.

The Cougars will be back in action for a new series tomorrow night, May 30th, against the Lincoln Saltdogs at Northwestern Medicine Field. It will be a Minecraft Movie night, and there will be post-game fireworks. For tickets and more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







