RailCats Jump out to Lead, Coast to 9-4 Win

May 29, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Gary, Indiana) - The series finale between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks took place on Thursday afternoon at the Steel Yard. After the RedHawks took the first two games of the series, the RailCats responded with a 9-4 win in the finale.

The RailCats jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, capitalizing on early command issues by RedHawks starter Colten Davis. Baron Radcliff brought in the game's first two runs, off of a base hit to center field. One at-bat later, Andres Noriega capped off the rally with a two-run home run over the left field wall.

Fargo-Moorhead got on the board in the third with an RBI double from Alec Olund, but Gary answered right back. As a run-scored when Noriega reached out an error by Marcus Chiu.

The RailCats tacked on insurance runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings. Eric Meza added his second hit and collected an RBI in the fifth, and Jake Allgeyer added a sacrifice fly in the seventh to make it 9-2 after seven.

Fargo-Moorhead tried to rally late, scoring two runs in the top of the ninth, including a two-run single by Brendon Dadson, but it wasn't enough.

Gary starter Peyton Long was sharp, earning the win with six solid innings of one-run ball, striking out four and walking just one. The RailCats bullpen handled the final three innings, with Denson Hull and Julio Pinto combining to hold off the RedHawks.

With the win, the RailCats improve their record to 5-13. They'll host the Chicago Dogs for a three-game series all at the U.S Steel Yard.







