Kansas City Monarchs Announce Legends Celebrity Softball Game Hosted by the Young Agbaji Foundation on July 26th

May 29, 2025 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs are excited to host the Legends Celebrity Softball Game, presented by the Young Agbaji Foundation, on Friday, July 26th at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

This star-studded charity event will bring together KU legends, professional athletes, and celebrities for a fun-filled evening benefiting youth-focused programs supported by the Young Agbaji Foundation.

Hosted by NBA star and KU alumnus Ochai Agbaji, the event promises an unforgettable night of competition and community. Fans will get the rare opportunity to watch their favorite players and personalities step up to the plate in a lighthearted, action-packed softball game at one of the region's most iconic stadiums.

The event kicks off with a pre-game celebration featuring on-field appearances from Agbaji, and other special guests, followed by the main event under the stadium lights. Attendees can expect surprise celebrity participants, high-energy entertainment, and the chance to enjoy classic ballpark food and beverages throughout the night. After the game, the festivities continue with a live Rapper/DJ after party inside the stadium.

Multiple ticket options are available to fit every fan experience, including General Admission starting at $25, Premium Seats ranging from $50-$75, and exclusive VIP Experiences that include premium seating, meet & greets, and signed memorabilia starting at $125. Legends Club and Private Suite packages are also available for sponsors and guests seeking a luxury viewing experience.

Sponsorship opportunities are open now, offering brands a chance to engage with a passionate fanbase and align with two of Kansas City's rising sports stars for a great cause. All ticket and sponsorship proceeds will directly benefit the Young Agbaji Foundation's mission to support youth development through sports, mentorship, and education.

To purchase tickets or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit MonarchsBaseball.com. Join us on July 26th at Legends Field for a legendary night of softball, stars, and giving back.







