Monarchs Blank Explorers for Game One Dub

May 27, 2025 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A strong battery sparked the Kansas City Monarchs to an important West Division win.

Catcher Ryan Leitch headlined the Monarchs' first shutout victory of the season. Josh Hendrickson, Blake Goldsberry and Tyler McKay combined to blank the Sioux City Explorers 3-0 at Legends Field.

Leitch's home run made the difference. The catcher powered a leadoff bomb in the seventh inning to give Kansas City (12-4) a 1-0 lead.

"I got a good pitch to hit and didn't miss it," Leitch said. "I'm lucky enough to be surrounded by a bunch of great hitters in this team."

Hendrickson (2-1) hurled his best work as a Monarch. The Australian commanded the strike zone to the tune of six scoreless innings.

The southpaw posted four strikeouts in his first time through the lineup card. Hendrickson mauled through the Explorers' (10-7) lineup with seven punchouts.

"He threw all of his pitches for strikes," Leitch said. "I give him a suggestion, he goes out there and executes."

Goldsberry tied his season-high with two scoreless innings, McKay (3) polished the night with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

"Hendrickson threw a lot of offspeed. You bring a guy like Goldsberry in, throwing 95 [miles per hour], it's hard to catch up to," Leitch said.

