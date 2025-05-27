Explorers Drop Third Straight

May 27, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City, Kan. - The Sioux City Explorers (10-7) got an amazing effort from Austin Drury who tossed his third quality start of the season, while holding the potent offense of the Kansas City Monarchs (12-4) to just two hits and no runs, but the Explorers offense could not get untracked as the Monarchs blanked the X's 2-0 at Legends Field.

The Explorers came into this game with statistically the weakest offense in the American Association, while Kansas City sported the most home runs in the entire league. Neither team's offense could do too much through the first few stages of this contest.

Kansas City's starter Josh Hendrickson retired the first nine X's batters before Austin Davis led off the top of the fourth inning with a bunt single to end the no-hitter. Drury, on the other hand, allowed just one hit through the first five innings but threatened a few times in the early going.

Drury was effective but wild, walking five batters over his five innings. The Monarchs loaded the bases in the third inning, but a brilliant diving snag by Abdiel Layer down the third baseline kept the game scoreless.

With two outs and runners at first and second, Drury balked, moving both runners into scoring position. In another stressful situation, he forced a groundout to third base to keep a couple of runs off the board.

Blake Goldsberry (1-0) took over for Hendrickson in the sixth and continued to keep the X's from scoring. Jeremy Goins (1-2) relieved Drury and gave up a solo blast to Ryan Leitch, which turned out to be the decider in the contest. The Monarchs would plate two more runs in the inning, opening a seemingly overwhelming three-run lead over Sioux City. Kansas City finished off the shutout, and the X's were blanked for the second time this season.

Sioux City will face Kansas City in game two of a three game series Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. After the three game series, the Explorers return home to take on the Cleburne Railroaders for a three-game set. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10-, 15-, and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

