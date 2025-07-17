Minnesota Frost Sign Second-Round Draft Choice Abby Hustler to a Two-Year Contract

July 17, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that second-round draft selection Abby Hustler has signed a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2026-27 season.

"Abby is going to add size, strength, and pace to our roster," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "She is a strong power forward who has the skating ability and scoring instincts to be very effective in the PWHL. Her leadership at St. Lawrence makes her a perfect fit for our team culture in Minnesota and we can't wait to see what she will accomplish at the professional level." 

Selected 14th overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft, Hustler is a 22-year-old forward from St. Louis, Prince Edward Island, who recorded 158 points (71G, 87A) in 154 career games at St. Lawrence University. As a Saints alternate captain in 2024-25, she led the team in scoring with 39 points (19G, 20A) in 39 games and was named Second Team All-ECAC for the second consecutive season. Her most productive collegiate campaign was in 2023-24 with 55 points (24G, 31A) in 39 games and named a Top 10 Finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award. Hustler is the first-ever PWHL player from the province of PEI.

"I am super excited to be joining the Frost and such an amazing hockey community," said Hustler. "I can't wait to meet my new teammates and get started!"

Hustler was the second of six players selected by Minnesota on June 24 and is the second player from the team's 2025 draft class to be signed, joining first-round pick Kendall Cooper. She joins a Frost forward group that features returning veterans Kendall Coyne Schofield, Kelly Pannek, Taylor Heise, Grace Zumwinkle and Claire Butorac, along with second year returnees Britta Curl-Salemme, Katy Knoll, and Klárá Hymlárová all under contract for the 2025-26 campaign.

