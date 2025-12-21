Sceptres Hold on for 4-3 Win over Sirens

NEWARK, NJ - The Toronto Sceptres got back into the win column with a 4-3 victory over the New York Sirens on Sunday afternoon at Prudential Center. Toronto's win comes on the heels of two straight losses to Montréal, while New York has now suffered four straight regulation losses. Jesse Compher paced the Sceptres offense with a three-point performance, including the game's opening goal at 9:19 of the first period and an empty net goal at 18:23 of the third period, which held as the game-winner. Sirens first overall pick Kristýna Kaltounková scored twice on the home side, including a first period marker at 17:37 to tie the game 1-1 and end the team's eight period scoreless drought. After a Blayre Turnbull power play goal regained the Sceptres lead at 1:21 of the second period, Kaltounková followed suit with the first Sirens power play goal of the season at 6:17 to knot the score 2-2. Emma Maltais put the Sceptres ahead 3-2 at 7:36 of the middle frame. The Sirens battled back in the third period with Taylor Girard scoring with an extra attacker at 18:44 to cut the deficit to 4-3. Elaine Chuli stood tall to pick up her second win as a Sceptre in as many starts, turning aside a season-high 37 of 40 shots faced. Kayle Osborne stopped 23 of 26 in the loss. Toronto returns home for a Tuesday date with Ottawa, while New York will hit the ice after Christmas when they take on Seattle next Sunday, Dec. 28 in Dallas as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour.

QUOTES

Toronto forward Jesse Compher on the team's performance: "It's exciting to get back in the win column. We have one more game before the Christmas break, so hopefully we keep this up and keep it rolling in 2026. I think Maggie (Connors) made a great play up the wall and then we had a D jump up (to lead to the first goal). Allie (Munroe) made a really good play as well. I was just lucky to be in the right spot and put it in the back of the net."

Sceptres Head Coach Troy Ryan on the penalty kill: "I think back-to-back in our last game in Halifax against Montréal (and today against New York) we've killed five penalties. Over the last 10 or 11 penalties letting in one goal, it's honestly just really simple with trying to work with good habits and get good clears when you have the opportunity. Get the odd save when you need it. I'm very happy with the kill so far."

New York Head Coach Greg Fargo on the difference between the team's performance between Wednesday and today's matchup: "Honestly, there wasn't a lot of difference between the two games. It was great to get a couple of goals, and they did as well, but I think tonight was more reflective of how we want to play - especially doing a better job of getting to the net. I thought our team was more dangerous around the blue paint, and there were stretches where we controlled the game. At the same time, we had some sloppy moments, and I'm sure they would say the same. It's a game of margins, and I think we're doing a lot of good things. Our group really wants to put an end to this losing streak, and they're working extremely hard to do that. I also think the upcoming break is coming at a good time. It gives us a chance to step away, reset and refocus. We're playing good hockey in these stretches, and we want to continue to replicate that moving forward."

Sirens rookie forward Kristýna Kaltounková on her two-goal game and chemistry with her linemates: "Those two goals were a full line effort. On the power play goal with my line, it wasn't just me - Filly (Sarah Fillier) took a great shot, and I was fortunate to be there to finish it. It definitely feels good to be playing on that line. Sarah is an incredibly talented hockey player. She's smart, skilled and sees the game so well. Playing with her has been an honor, and she makes things a lot easier out there. Anne Cherkowski brings so much speed and grit, and she's also a very smart, talented player. I think we're building strong chemistry together. The goals are starting to come, but more importantly, we're doing a lot of good things that reflect the way we want to play."

NOTABLES

Toronto has now won five straight games against New York dating back to Jan. 25. This was just the Sceptres second win at Prudential Center after going 1-0-1-1 in Newark last season.

New York outshot Toronto 40-27 and has led all seven of their games this season in shots on goal. This was their second time with 40 or more shots in a game, following 42 shots in their season opener against Ottawa on Nov. 22, and are the only team in the PWHL to reach such totals.

Jesse Compher recorded the first multi-goal game and three-point performance of her career. Her goals ended a five-game drought to open the season, after also finishing the 2024-25 campaign without scoring a goal in her last five games. The forward now leads the Sceptres with four points (2G, 2A) after ranking third on the team with nine goals last season and fourth with 18 points, producing a trio of two-point efforts.

Blayre Turnbull scored her team leading third goal of the season and first on the power play. The Sceptres captain had one goal on the advantage last year and five goals, including three unassisted markers, in 30 regular season games overall. Her third goal in 2024-25 came in her 11th contest.

Emma Maltais scored her first goal and third point of the season to tie for second on the Sceptres. The forward is a third of the way to her point total (4G, 5A) during the 2024-25 campaign, reaching three points in her tenth game last season.

Kristýna Kaltounková became the first PWHL rookie this season to record a two-goal game and is tied for the rookie lead in goals with three. The Sirens first overall pick had seven multi-goal games during her final season at Colgate University in 2024-25. Her two goals came on five shots on goal, a figure she's reached four times this season, giving her 27 shots on goal in total to lead all rookies.

Taylor Girard scored her team leading fourth goal of the season on a career-high nine shots on goal, finding the back of the net for the first time since her hat trick performance in the Sirens season opener where she had seven shots on goal in Ottawa. The four goals ties her inaugural season total with Boston in 23 games.

Elaine Chuli has started all three PWHL seasons with at least two straight wins. Her 37 saves are tied for her second most in a game in her career, matching Jan. 30, 2025 in a 4-3 shootout win over Toronto as a member of Montréal, and 45 saves on Jan. 24, 2024 in a 2-1 win over Minnesota.

Sarah Fillier snapped a three-game pointless streak with a primary helper on Kaltounková's first goal. The 2025 Rookie of the Year and co-scoring leader tied for the league lead with 16 assists in 30 games last season.

Anne Cherkowski recorded her third assist of the season, with the Sirens second-round pick ending the game tied for third among rookies in the category.

Casey O'Brien picked up her second assist of the season and first since the third overall pick made her Prudential Center debut in the Sirens home opener on Nov. 29.

Maja Nylén Persson registered her first assist of the season and first point since scoring shorthanded in the Sirens season opener. The Swedish defender also had two points (2A) through her first seven games as a rookie last season.

Maddi Wheeler picked up her fourth assist of the season and ended the game tied for the lead in helpers among rookies. All four of her assists have set up Girard goals.

Allie Munroe picked up her second assist of the season, with the defender already surpassing her assist total and matching her point total in 30 games for the Sceptres (1G, 1A) in 2024-25.

Maggie Connors recorded her first point of the season with a secondary helper on Compher's first goal, the forward's first assist in 43 games since Mar. 17, 2024. Last season, the Sceptres forward had two goals in 30 games, with the first goal scored in her tenth game.

Daryl Watts collected her second assist and third point of the season, setting up the Maltais goal. The Sceptres' 2024-25 leading scorer had 27 points, including 15 assists, in 30 games last season.

Claire Dalton contributed her second assist of the season, with both helpers setting up empty net goals.

Kayle Osborne has started all seven Sirens games this season after appearing in 10 games as a rookie during the 2024-25 campaign.

Ella Shelton played her first game at Prudential Center as a member of the Sceptres following two seasons with New York. The defender led all skaters with a time on ice of 25:26.

Renata Fast was a scratch for the Sceptres today with a lower-body injury. It's the second time this season the alternate captain has been missing from the blue line after an upper-body injury kept her out of the lineup in the season opener.

The Sirens are the last PWHL team to score a power play goal, snapping an 0/17 drought to open the season.

THREE STARS

1. Jesse Compher (TOR) 2G, 1A

2. Kristýna Kaltounková (NY) 2G

3. Elaine Chuli (TOR) 37/40 SV

STANDINGS

Toronto (3-0-1-2) - 3rd Place

New York (2-0-0-5) - 7th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Toronto: Tuesday, Dec. 23 vs. Ottawa at 7 p.m. ET

New York: Sunday, Dec. 28 vs. Seattle (in Dallas) at 6 p.m. ET







