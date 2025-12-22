Boston Records Sixth Win in Seven Games with 3-1 Victory over Seattle

Published on December 21, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Boston Fleet go into the holidays back in the win column with their league-leading sixth regulation victory, a decisive 3-1 decision to snap the Seattle Torrent's two-game win streak in front of 11,023 fans at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday night. The Fleet threw a season-high 38 shots at the Torrent's Corinne Schroeder, who was squaring off against former New York Sirens teammate Abbey Levy. Levy, who made her first start as a member of the Fleet, recorded her first PWHL win since the inaugural season with a 26-save performance. Boston became the first PWHL team to earn a win this season with all goals scored by defenders, starting with Daniela Pejšová's first PWHL goal coming 4:44 into the game. She was followed up by a shorthanded 'jailbreak' goal from Riley Brengman - the first Seattle has ever given up - with just five seconds remaining in the first to bring the Fleet's lead to two. After a scoreless second, captain Megan Keller took advantage of Boston's second power play of the game to lift the Fleet's lead to three. Jessie Eldridge spoiled Levy's perfect game with a late goal 19:34 into the third, her first as a member of the Torrent.

Boston ends the first three games of their four-game road trip with a holiday break before meeting back up in Ottawa on Dec. 27. Meanwhile, Seattle has one game remaining in their five-game homestand, looking to end with a winning record when they host Montréal on Tuesday. After the holidays, the Torrent storm south to Dallas for the PWHL's fourth Takeover Tour game on Sunday, Dec. 28 vs. New York.

QUOTES

Boston Assistant Coach Stefanie McKeough on finishing the Fleet's three-game road trip with a win: "This was a really big bounce back game for us coming into our third game of our road trip. We spoke as a group about it taking all of us and I really think that showed today with a big shoutout to our goaltending...it was a really strong performance from top to bottom."

Fleet goaltender Abbey Levy on getting her first start for Boston: "It's probably the hardest position to be in on a team, that bubble player, where you don't know when you'll get in. Coming from last season, I trained hard, I practiced hard, I know I'd get a chance. Coming to Boston was the best decision I've ever made. I've felt the love from the players and staff. They gave me an opportunity and I'm going to keep taking advantage of every one."

Torrent alternate captain Emily Brown's overall reflections on the game: "Credit to them, they played a great game and had us in the D zone quite a bit and made it tough to get some chances. I thought we did some things well overall, but there are definitely some things to go back and work on, and the good thing is, it's a long season and we'll get to peak towards the end, but we played a great game, and we'll do better next time we face them."

Seattle Head Coach Steve O'Rourke on special teams' performance: "I thought power play-wise, just like our group, we were a little out of sync tonight. We weren't gelling and we weren't moving it quickly. A lot of times, special teams is a mirror of your five-on-five play, and I felt we were kind of stuck in quicksand all night long, and that comes into the special teams. I thought our penalty kill was decent tonight for the most part. It's always a challenge when players that aren't real killers start off, but I thought Lexie Adzija, Marah Wagner and Jenna Buglioni did a good job once they got out there. We'll go back to it and get after it again for Tuesday."

NOTABLES

Boston's win made them the first PWHL team to beat both expansion teams, after defeating Vancouver 2-0 in Boston on Dec. 3. They killed off two first period minor penalties to maintain their perfect penalty kill record.

The Fleet lead the PWHL with six goals scored this season by defenders. The Torrent are the only PWHL team without a goal from its defense.

Abbey Levy secured her first win since Feb. 1, 2024 as a member of New York in a shootout against Montréal. The Congers, NY native got the win in her Boston debut and allowed the fewest goals in 11 career PWHL appearances and made her first start since May 3, 2025 for the Sirens. Levy played just one full game during the 2024-25 season after starting eight games for New York in the inaugural season.

Daniela Pejšová's first PWHL goal came in her 35th career game with the Fleet and was her first point of the season. Two of the Czech defender's three assists last season came in tandem with former Fleet and new Torrent captain Hilary Knight.

Riley Brengman notched her second goal in as many games and the first shorthanded 'jailbreak' goal of the Fleet season. She is the fourth rookie skater and first defender to score multiple goals this season and is just the second rookie to have goals in back-to-back games, following teammate Abby Newhook. At Ohio State, the fourth-round pick recorded her first career shorthanded goal on senior day, to help the Buckeyes defeat St. Cloud State (Feb. 22, 2025).

Megan Keller extended her point streak to four games (2G, 3A), the longest from any skater so far this season, and leads all defenders in scoring with seven points (3G, 4A) and two power play goals. The Fleet captain recorded a four-game point streak in each of her first two seasons, producing five assists in four games from Dec. 27 to Jan. 5 last season, and a goal with five assists in four games from Feb. 14 to 21, 2024.

Jessie Eldridge got on the board with her first goal and point as a member of the Torrent. Last season, she ranked third on New York with nine goals and second in points with 24 in 30 games.

Corinne Schroeder made her third start of the season and posted a season-high save percentage of .921 while still searching for her first win as a member of the Torrent. She recorded 35 saves twice last season with New York, both in games that extended beyond regulation, most recently on Jan. 31 in a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston.

Alina Müller recorded her first multi-point game of the season with two assists, her first points since the international break. The Swiss star had eight multi-point games for Boston across 50 games in her first two seasons.

Jill Saulnier delivered her second assist tonight, halfway to her two-season total in 42 games prior to this season. The veteran forward also delivered a career-high seven shots on goal, more than any other skater tonight, and two more than her previous high, set on Dec. 3 with five shots in Vancouver. She had not recorded more than three shots in a game over her first two seasons.

Liz Schepers' first assist as a member of the Fleet came on Brengman's goal and in tandem with Rattray, who also assisted on Schepers' first goal of the season (Dec. 17). The former Frost is now one-third of the way to her 2024-25 points total of six (2G, 4A) in 27 games.

Susanna Tapani recorded her second assist and fourth point of the season, her first since scoring a goal in the Fleet's second game of the season (Nov. 29 at Toronto). The Finnish forward also scored for Boston during last year's Takeover Tour game at Climate Pledge Arena on Jan. 5.

Aneta Tejralová's first point as a member of the Torrent came as a primary assist in her third game. The Czech defender had nine helpers last year across 30 games for Ottawa.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis' secondary assist was the first point of her Seattle tenure. In 43 PWHL games in the first two seasons across Montréal and Ottawa, the forward had 13 points (5G, 8A).

Newhook missed the first game of her rookie season with the Fleet and is listed day-to-day with illness.

Aerin Frankel did not dress for the first time this season after making six straight starts and suffering her first loss against Minnesota on Friday. Rookie Amanda Thiele was in the lineup as the Fleet's backup for the first time this season.

Jenna Buglioni exited the game in the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return for the Torrent.

THREE STARS

1. Abbey Levy (BOS) 26/27 SV

2. Riley Brengman (BOS) 1G

3. Corinne Schroeder (SEA) 35/38 SV

STANDINGS

Boston (6-0-0-1) - 1st Place

Seattle (2-0-1-2) - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Seattle: Tuesday, Dec. 23 vs. Montréal at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Boston: Saturday, Dec. 27 at Ottawa at 12 p.m. ET







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2025

