Catherine Dubois Returns to Montréal Victoire for Season Three

June 19, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Thursday that the club has re-signed forward Catherine Dubois to a one-year contract extension through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

Dubois (5'10") tied for third on the Victoire in goals last season, putting the puck in the net on six occasions, while adding three assists, in 24 games. The former Université de Montréal Carabin completed the season on a three-game scoring streak, on top of being the hero in the longest game in PWHL history, when she scored the winning goal at 15:33 of the fourth overtime period during the second game of the PWHL Playoffs against Ottawa.

"Catherine plays an important role within our group, making an impact both with her on-ice performance and the relationships she builds with her teammates. She's taken major steps forward in her game over the last two seasons, continuing to develop and consistently playing to her strengths. We're excited to welcome her back and look forward to what lies ahead," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

The 29-year-old Québec City, QC native has scored eight goals and seven assists in 45 career games in the PWHL.

"I am extremely happy to pursue this beautiful adventure with the Victoire. I will continue to play alongside my teammates and in front of our great fans who have supported me from the beginning. Playing in Montréal is a privilege, and I am happy to continue to proudly wear the Montréal Victoire uniform," said Dubois.

The Victoire will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the fourth overall selection. The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, with the first three rounds broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are available to the general public via the Montréal Victoire website.







