Kali Flanagan and Toronto Sceptres Agree to 1-Year Extension

TORONTO - Kali Flanagan will be staying with the Toronto Sceptres through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season as the team announced today that the defender has been re-signed to a one-year contract extension.

"It was crucial for us to retain Kali; she brings so much to our blue line. She is a great skating defender who has played a lot of minutes over the past two seasons," said General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "Kali has mentioned to us how Toronto has become her second home and was committed to staying a Sceptre throughout this process. We value her commitment to our organization and are excited to have her back on the ice, in the locker room and in our community."

From Burlington, Massachusetts, the 29-year-old tallied seven points in 30 regular-season games (3-4-7), and was second on the team in time on ice with over 647 minutes played. Selected by Toronto in the sixth round, 35th overall in the inaugural PWHL Draft, Flanagan contributed six points (3-3-6) during the inaugural season and was the only player among the 12 to play the full 24 games who did not take more than one penalty. Before the PWHL, she played two seasons with the PWHPA, and two seasons for the Boston Pride (PHF) where she won the Isobel Cup in 2021-22 and was named Defender of the Year in 2022-23. Collegiately, Flanagan represented Boston College winning multiple Beanpot and Hockey East Championships. Internationally, she won gold as a member of Team USA at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and the 2017 IIHF Women's World Championship.

"I could not be more excited to be coming back to Toronto. My teammates, this organization, and our amazing fans have made this city feel like home," said Flanagan. "I can't wait to put the Sceptres jersey back on this season with my teammates and compete to bring home a championship to Toronto!"

Flanagan is the fourth player to re-sign with Toronto this offseason alongside Jesse Compher, Maggie Connors and Natalie Spooner.

The Sceptres will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the third overall selection. The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, with the first three rounds broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel.

Fans and supporters wishing to stay informed on upcoming ticket releases, team announcements, and exclusive offers are encouraged to subscribe to The Beacon, the official Toronto Sceptres newsletter.







