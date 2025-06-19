Sandra Abstreiter to Remain in Montréal

June 19, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Thursday that the club has re-signed goaltender Sandra Abstreiter to a one-year contract extension through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

Abstreiter (5'11") was a backup goaltender with the Victoire last season but shined on the international stage. In February, she defended Germany's net and helped her country secure its berth for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games with a 3-0 record, one shutout, a 0.67 goals-against-average and a .967 save percentage during an Olympic qualifier tournament. A few months later in April's World Championship, her fifth as a member of the National Team, she helped Germany finish in eighth place with a 2-3 record, a 2.22 GAA and .923 SV%.

"Sandra brings a strong presence in front of the net, is a great teammate and has the ability to start games in our league, coming off an outstanding international season. This is a great opportunity for a goalie who has worked incredibly hard with our goalie coaches this past season. We are very excited to see her in net next season," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

The 26-year-old played for Ottawa during the PWHL's inaugural season, following her collegiate career with the Providence College Friars. In five seasons in New England, she played 105 games maintaining a 53-39-11 record and a 1.88 GAA and .931 SV% all while registering 15 shutouts. During her final season, she was named a semifinalist for the 2023 Women's Hockey Goalie of the Year Award in the NCAA.

"I am thrilled and grateful to be able to put on the Victoire jersey for another season. Playing in this city with such a passionate and loud fan base is an honour and I am excited to be a part of our hard-working group for another year," said Abstreiter.

