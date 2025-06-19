Montréal Adds Jessica DiGirolamo to Blue Line

June 19, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Thursday that the club has signed defender Jessica DiGirolamo to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2026-27 season.

DiGirolamo (5'9") arrives in Montréal following two campaigns with the Boston Fleet. Last season, the 26-year-old scored one goal while adding four assists. In 30 games, she completed the season with a +8 differential, which ranked fifth among all PWHL defenders.

"Jessica is a dependable defender known for her tough and hard-to-play-against style. She'll bring strong puck movement and a relentless, high standard mentality to our group here in Montréal," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

The Mississauga, ON native was selected in the sixth round (34th overall) by Boston in the inaugural PWHL Draft and has not missed a game in two full PWHL seasons. A two-time captain of the Syracuse University Orange, she completed her collegiate career as the program's all-time goals (33), assists (62) and points (95) leader for a defender.

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining the Victoire. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to represent such a great city and play in front of their electric fanbase. I am looking forward to joining this talented group of players and coaches and chasing the Walter Cup. Allons-y Montréal!" declared DiGirolamo.

In Montréal, she will be joining defenders Erin Ambrose, Kati Tabin and Amanda Boulier on the blue line, who are all under contract for the 2025-26 season.

The Victoire will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the fourth overall selection. The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, with the first three rounds broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel.

